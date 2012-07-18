Skyworks 3rd-qtr results beat estimates

July 18 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Skyworks Solutions Inc reported third-quarter earnings above analysts’ expectations helped by higher demand for smartphones and tablets.

The company, which makes radio frequency chips that allow cellphones make and receive calls, earned $49.3 million, or 26 cents per share, on revenue of $389 million.

Excluding items, it earned 45 cents per share.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 44 cents per share on revenue of $382.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.