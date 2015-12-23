Australian class-action firm faces potential action after share price slump

SYDNEY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Australian class-action law firm Slater & Gordon Ltd could itself become the target of a class action after its expansion into Britain resulted in a profit downgrade and the collapse of its share price, a rival firm said on Wednesday.

Law firm Maurice Blackburn said it had “carefully monitored the events surrounding the precipitous decline” in Slater & Gordon’s share price - down 90 percent in eight months - and had started taking registrations for a potential class action.

“These issues raise significant concerns about the timing and accuracy of information released by (Slater & Gordon) to the market,” the Melbourne-based firm said in a statement.

Slater & Gordon, also based in Melbourne, made headlines as the world’s first listed law firm in 2007, and a suit would make it the first class-action firm to be the defendant in a class action pertaining to its disclosure obligations to shareholders.

It would be an especially uncomfortable milestone for the one-time employer of former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard, since its shares were trading at eight times their A$1 issue price as recently as April.

In March, Slater & Gordon said it was paying 637 million pounds ($944 million) for the professional services unit of British insurance firm Quindell Plc. Soon after, Quindell was accused of accounting irregularities, leading to fierce selling in Slater & Gordon shares.

Then in November, Britain raised the threshold for personal injury claims, a move expected to affect Quindell’s business. Slater & Gordon confirmed its profit guidance on Nov. 30, only to withdraw the guidance on Dec. 17, leading to further selling.

In Australia, a class action requires seven complainants.

The shares were down 6 percent at 93 cents on Wednesday, while the broader market was up 0.8 percent.

A Slater & Gordon spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.6746 pounds) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)