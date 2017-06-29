* Secured lenders group gets 95 pct of company's equity
June 29 Australian law firm Slater and Gordon
Ltd said on Thursday it has struck a recapitalisation
deal with a majority of its secured lenders that gives them
almost full ownership of the company.
Under the deal, the lenders, led by Anchorage Capital, who
own more than three-fourths of the beleaguered company's secured
debt, will get 95 percent of the company's equity, the company
said in a statement.
Some of the existing secured debt will be amended and
restated into a debt facility of A$30 million ($22.98 million)
with a three-year term, it said.
As part of the restructuring, Andrew Grech will step down
from his position as group managing director, effective
immediately.
Additionally, all current directors will resign in due
course with new directors appointed by the new lending group,
the company said.
The recapitalisation deal is subject to approval by
shareholders and lenders and is expected to be completed in Oct.
2017, it said.
Shares of the company were down 3.3 percent on Thursday
afternoon after falling as much as 5.4 percent earlier in the
day to touch a seven-week low.
Slater and Gordon's market value has plunged to about A$30
million currently, from about A$2.76 billion in April 2015
following its ill-fated acquisition of the professional services
division of British technology and outsourcing company Quindell.
It has been facing a number of lawsuits over its financial
statements in recent years.
($1 = 1.3057 Australian dollars)
