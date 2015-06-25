FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Slater and Gordon responds to media reports in relation to Quindell Plc
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
June 25, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Slater and Gordon responds to media reports in relation to Quindell Plc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Slater & Gordon Ltd : * Media reports in relation to Quindell Plc * Notes the announcement of the suspension of Quindell Plc’s shares from the aim in the UK pending an investigation * Reiterates that its due diligence investigations in relation to acquisition of PSD were undertaken with assistance of EY * Investigation under financial services and markets act 2000 about public statements made by Quindell regarding its financial accounts for 2013 and 2014 * Been aware of the concerns raised publicly in relation to the accounting policies of Quindell at all stages of its engagement with Quindell * Confident that it has no liability in relation to the ongoing investigations relating to Quindell * Source text for Eikon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.