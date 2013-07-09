FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Mitsui delves further into Brazil agriculture sector
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 9, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Mitsui delves further into Brazil agriculture sector

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(In third paragraph, corrects size of area to be planted in Bahia)

SAO PAULO, July 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s SLC Agricola has signed a non-binding agreement to form a joint venture with Japan’s Mitsui & Co Ltd, in a fresh sign of increasing Asian interest in Brazil’s booming agricultural sector.

SLC Agricola, one of Brazil’s largest soybean producers with cotton, corn and coffee operations, will have a 50.1 percent participation in the venture that will start operations in the northern frontier agricultural state of Bahia.

The companies hope to plant 11,857 hectares of soybeans and 10,045 hectares of cotton on the property for the upcoming 2013/14 season, SLC Agricola said in a statement late on Monday. It did not give an amount to be invested in the new venture, which still needs approval from Brazilian regulators.

Mitsui has been developing agricultural projects in Brazil via its subsidiary Multigrain since 2007.

Japanese grain handlers are raising their stakes in Brazil, one of the few places in the world with room to ramp up agricultural output for a growing global population.

The Nikkei business daily reported in May that another Japanese trading house, Mitsubishi Corp, plans to acquire a majority stake in Brazilian grain company Los Grobo Ceagro do Brasil in a deal worth about 50 billion yen (U.S. $495 million). (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.