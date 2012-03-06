FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slim's companies increasing spending in Mexico
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 6 years ago

Slim's companies increasing spending in Mexico

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Spending to increase 35 percent from year ago

* Most investment related to telecom businesses

MEXICO CITY, March 6 (Reuters) - The world’s richest man, Carlos Slim, is increasing his spending in Mexico this year through his telecom, infrastructure, mining and retail businesses, according to a statement from his conglomerate Grupo Carso on Tuesday.

Slim’s companies will invest a total of 60.25 billion pesos ($4.6 billion), up 35 percent from a year earlier, the statement said.

Slim’s telecom giants America Movil - which has the brand name Telcel in Mexico - and Telmex will invest 32,500 billion pesos ($2.5 billion) in 2012, the statement said.

That money, more than half his planned investment this year in Mexico, will be used to expand fiber-optic lines and fourth-generation mobile services among other projects, it added.

America Movil, the largest cell-phone company in Latin America, said last month that it would increase total spending this year to at least $8.5 billion to improve infrastructure.

Shares in the mobile company were down 1.24 percent in local trading amid a broad rout of stocks on Tuesday.

