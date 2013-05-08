Slim's Mexican builder rents oil rig to Pemex for $415 mln

MEXICO CITY, May 7 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s industrial conglomerate Grupo Carso said on Tuesday that one of its units had signed a seven-year contract worth up to $415 million to rent a drilling platform to Mexico’s state-run oil firm Pemex.

Grupo Carso’s construction firm CICSA signed the contract, that does not include an option to buy but includes maintenance on the rig that will drill for oil in the Gulf of Mexico, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

CICSA built the Independencia 1 platform, a rig that stands on the sea floor with legs and is known as a jackup. It is the first platform of such design built in Mexico.

Slim, whom Forbes ranks as the world’s richest man, also owns a bank, a mining company and a telecommunications empire that stretches across the Americas.

Slim has been ramping up his oil-related business. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has pledged to present legislation later this year to open up the state-run oil and gas industry to more private investment.

“We are waiting to what comes (in the energy bill),” Jorge Serrano, head of investors relations at Grupo Carso, said in a telephone interview. “We think that there are going to be many projects that we are evaluating.”

Grupo Carso shares rose 2.21 percent to close at record high of 73.53 Mexican pesos($6.09) on Tuesday before the announcement.