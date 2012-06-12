FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-SLM Corp adds $350 mln notes
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 9:08 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-SLM Corp adds $350 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Sallie Mae parent company SLM Corp
 on Tuesday added $350 million of senior notes to an
existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million.   	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: SLM CORP 	
	
AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 6 PCT       MATURITY     1/25/2017   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.517   FIRST PAY    7/25/2012   	
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD 6.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT   6/18/2012   	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 563.3 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BBB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

