Standard & Poor's revises SLM Corp's outlook to negative
February 14, 2013 / 10:55 PM / in 5 years

Standard & Poor's revises SLM Corp's outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Rating agency Standard & Poor’s on Thursday revised SLM Corp’s outlook to negative from stable on worries about the potential for future reductions in cash flows.

S&P also affirmed SLM’s BBB-minus rating.

While a recent sale of residual interests in the SLM Student Loan Trust securitization 2007-4 is modest, “we believe this represents a shift in the company’s strategy related to its Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) portfolio,” the rating agency said in a statement.

“The negative outlook reflects our belief that SLM could undertake additional similar transactions, which would reduce future cash flows from the company’s FFELP portfolio.”

