SLM shares open above issue price in market debut
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 9, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

SLM shares open above issue price in market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Shares in 3D printer maker SLM Solutions rose early into their first day of trading after sluggish demand in the run-up to the listing had prompted the group to cut the offer volume and sell shares at the lower end of the price range.

Shares in the German company traded at 18.40 euros on the Frankfurt stock exchange at 0737 GMT, 2.2 percent above the issue price of 18 euros.

SLM said late on Thursday it had placed 10 million shares for 180 million euros. It had initially set a price range of 18-23 euros. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

