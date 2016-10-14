FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Activist investor Elliott increases stake in GE target SLM to 20 pct
#Market News
October 14, 2016 / 9:05 AM / 10 months ago

Activist investor Elliott increases stake in GE target SLM to 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - SLM Solutions :

* Says activist investor Elliott has increased its stake in the 3D printer manufacturer to 20 percent from 16 percent.

* Says increase in holding effective Oct. 11.

* Regulatory releases show Elliott started building a stake in SLM shortly after General Electric announced plans to buy the company on Sept. 6.

* GE's offer runs to Oct. 24 and is conditional upon a 75 percent acceptance rate.

* Shares in SLM stand at about 41 euros, well above GE's 38-euro-per-share offer. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Goodman)

