FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Elliott to raise stake in 3D printer maker SLM Solutions
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 18, 2016 / 8:35 AM / 9 months ago

Elliott to raise stake in 3D printer maker SLM Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott said it planned to buy further shares in 3D printer maker SLM Solutions, a company in which it already holds a 20 percent stake, a regulatory filing published by SLM late on Thursday showed.

U.S. engineering group General Electric last month abandoned a bid for SLM after Elliott rejected it.

"Elliott International Limited plans to acquire further voting rights of the company within the next twelve months by means of a purchase or by other means," the filing said.

It also said that Elliott now aims to influence the appointment of management or supervisory board members at SLM and plans to push for a change in the company's capital structure and dividend policy.

Shares in SLM jumped almost 6 percent in early Frankfurt trade. They were nearly 3 percent up at 0831 GMT.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.