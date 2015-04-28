FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak car production to exceed 980,000 in 2015 -association
April 28, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak car production to exceed 980,000 in 2015 -association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 28 (Reuters) - Slovak car production will grow this year and exceed 980,000 vehicles, an association said on Tuesday.

In 2014, the Slovak plants of Volkswagen, Kia Motors and PSA Peugeot Citroen produced 971,000 cars.

“Slovak producers have a balanced product portfolio and therefore any negative geopolitical or economic influences should not have any significant impact,” said Juraj Sinay, president of the Slovak Car Industry Association. (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely)

