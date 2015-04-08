FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on April 8
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 8, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on April 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, April 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
    BRATISLAVA - Slovak government will hold a regular session.
No economic items on the agenda.
    SLOVAK TELEKOM: Slovakia plans to list its 49 percent stake
in mobile and fixed-line operator Slovak Telekom on the
Bratislava and London stock exchanges, the company said on
Wednesday.
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

