Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on May 7
May 7, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on May 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, May 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
===========================EVENTS===============================
 
   BRATISLAVA - Slovak parliament holds a regular session. 
   Related news: 
    
   BRATISLAVA - Slovak government will resume a meeting to price
the initial public offering (IPO) of its stake in Slovak
Telekom.
   Related news: 
===========================NEWS================================ 
            
    SLOVAK TELEKOM: The Slovak government adjourned a meeting to
price the initial public offering (IPO) of its stake in Slovak
TelekomIPO-STA.BV until Thursday morning, Finance Minister
Peter Kazimir said on Wednesday.
    Story: Related news: 

    GAS TRANSIT: Slovakia's Eustream has extended the so-called
open season until June 4 for shippers to book transmission
capacity on a new gas link connecting Slovakia and Hungary, the
pipeline operator said on Wednesday.
    Story: Related news: 
====================PRESS DIGEST================================
     
    SLOVENSKE ELEKTRARNE: Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir
said government would not use the money in the bank fund,
originally created to offset possible impact of a bank default,
to buy shares in Slovenske Elektrarne from Enel.
    www.hnonline.sk     
    
     Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.            
    
 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)

