Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on May 13
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 13, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on May 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, May 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
       
    BRATISLAVA - Slovak statistics office will release inflation
data for March and GDP flash estimate for the first quarter.
    Related news: 
    
    SPACINCE, Slovakia - The cabinet will hold a regular session
at the western Slovak village of Spacince. The meeting will be
watched for any new information on a Deutsche Telekom 
bid to take over the government's 49 percent stake in Slovak
Telekom. The deal is not formally on the meeting agenda.
    Related news: 
      
   
    INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT: Slovakia's industrial output rose by 10.4
percent year-on-year in March, beating analysts' expectations of
a 3.8 percent increase, statistics office data showed on
Tuesday.
    Story: Related news: 

    MOCHOVCE NUCLEAR PLANT: Slovak nuclear regulatory authority
expects three or four month delay in construction works on the
third and fourth bloc at the Mochovce plant. Utility Slovenske
Elektrarne, 66-percent owned by Enel, is supposed to
launch the third bloc in November 2016 and the fourth bloc a
year later.
    www.sme.sk
    
    NUCLEAR ENERGY: Slovakia and Czech Republic want to have the
freedom to create their own energy mix and keep nuclear energy a
part of it, both prime ministers said after their governments'
joint session.
   www.pravda.sk
    
     Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy. 
vouch for their accuracy.            
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 0.8931 euros)

 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)

