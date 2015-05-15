FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on May 15
May 15, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on May 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, May 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
==========================EVENTS================================
    BRATISLAVA - Slovak parliament holds a regular session.
    BRATISLAVA - Slovakia hosts a meeting of foreign ministers
from V4 and Eastern Partnership countries and EU High
Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini.
    BRATISLAVA - Volkswagen launches a new
production line at its Slovak plant. 
===========================NEWS================================ 
            
    INDUSTRIAL ORDERS:  New industrial orders in euro zone
member Slovakia fell by 1.2 percent month-on-month on a
seasonally adjusted basis in March, following a revised 4.3
percent growth in February, statistics office data showed on
Thursday.
     Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.            
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 0.8931 euros)

 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
