Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on May 25

BRATISLAVA, May 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... ===========================NEWS================================ GOVERNMENT: Slovakia's centre-left Prime Minister Robert Fico unveiled a plan on Saturday to raise the minimum wage and cut the sales tax on groceries, launching a drive for re-election next March for a third term at the euro zone country's helm. Story: Related news: GAS: Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania have agreed to cooperate in regional natural gas shipments and link up their gas networks, Hungary's foreign ministry said late on Thursday. Story: Related news: For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Slovak events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)