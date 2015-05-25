FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on May 25
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 25, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on May 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, May 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
===========================NEWS================================ 
            
    GOVERNMENT: Slovakia's centre-left Prime Minister Robert
Fico unveiled a plan on Saturday to raise the minimum wage and
cut the sales tax on groceries, launching a drive for
re-election next March for a third term at the euro zone
country's helm.
    Story: Related news: 
 
    GAS: Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania have agreed to
cooperate in regional natural gas shipments and link up their
gas networks, Hungary's foreign ministry said late on Thursday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Slovak events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
  For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 0.8931 euros)

 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.