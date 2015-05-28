FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on May 28
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 28, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on May 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, May 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
     
===========================EVENTS============================== 
             
    BRATISLAVA: Parliament holds regular session. 
    Related news: 
    
==========================NEWS================================  
           
     BANKS: Slovakia's banking sector is resilient to potential
shocks thanks to high capital adequacy ratios and its ability to
generate net interest income, the central bank said on
Wednesday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
====================PRESS DIGEST================================
             
    CARMAKERS: Land Rover is considering Slovakia among other
countries for its new plant that could create thousands of new
jobs, Prime Minister Robert Fico said in an interview for Expres
radio station.
    www.sme.sk
    
    MIGRANTS: Slovakia has joined the Czech Republic, France and
Spain in opposition to the European Union's plan to disperse
40,000 migrants from Italy and Greece to other member countries.
Prime Minister Robert Fico said immigrants could be terrorists
rather than people seeking a better life and work.  
    www.sme.sk
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.    
    
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Slovak events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
  For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 0.8931 euros)

 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
