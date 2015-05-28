Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on May 28

BRATISLAVA, May 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... ===========================EVENTS============================== BRATISLAVA: Parliament holds regular session. Related news: ==========================NEWS================================ BANKS: Slovakia's banking sector is resilient to potential shocks thanks to high capital adequacy ratios and its ability to generate net interest income, the central bank said on Wednesday. Story: Related news: ====================PRESS DIGEST================================ CARMAKERS: Land Rover is considering Slovakia among other countries for its new plant that could create thousands of new jobs, Prime Minister Robert Fico said in an interview for Expres radio station. www.sme.sk MIGRANTS: Slovakia has joined the Czech Republic, France and Spain in opposition to the European Union's plan to disperse 40,000 migrants from Italy and Greece to other member countries. Prime Minister Robert Fico said immigrants could be terrorists rather than people seeking a better life and work. www.sme.sk Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Slovak events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)