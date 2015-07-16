FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on July 16
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 16, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on July 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, July 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
==========================EVENTS================================
              
    BRATISLAVA: Statistics office will release EU-norm inflation
data for June.
    Related news:   
==========================NEWS================================  
            
    CAR MAKERS: Kia's Slovak unit said it wanted to
make 320,000-330,000 cars this year. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Slovak events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
  For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    Prague office: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 0.9150 euros)

 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.