Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 31

BRATISLAVA, Aug 31 (Reuters)

ENERGY: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices fell on Friday due to lower weekend demand, with prices for the next working day slightly up on forecasts of warmer weather, traders said.

CAR MAKERS: German car maker Volkswagen's Slovak unit made over 200,000 cars in the first half of the year at its Bratislava plant. Its 2014 output was 395,000 cars.