Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 31
August 31, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 

=========================NEWS================================   
                 
    ENERGY: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power
prices fell on Friday due to lower weekend demand, with prices
for the next working day slightly up on forecasts of warmer
weather, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
====================PRESS DIGEST================================
     CAR MAKERS: German car maker Volkswagen's 
Slovak unit made over 200,000 cars in the first half of the year
at its Bratislava plant. Its 2014 output was 395,000 cars.
        here
    
        Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
                   
     For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Slovak events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
  For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    Prague office: +420 224 190 475
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 0.8892 euros)

 (Reporting By Bratislava Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
