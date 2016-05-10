REFILE-Slovakia - Factors To Watch on May 10

(adds dropped month in headline) BRATISLAVA, May 10 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview ========================EVENTS=============================== BRATISLAVA - Volkswagen's Slovak car plant will release 2015 results and outlook for this year. Related stories: =========================NEWS=============================== IMMIGRATION: Slovak customs officers injured a Syrian woman on Monday when they shot at a car carrying migrants from Hungary into Slovakia, authorities said. Story: Related stories: TRADE BALANCE: Slovakia's trade balance showed a lower-than-expected surplus of 308.0 million euros ($351.06 million) in March after a revised 435.3 million euro surplus in February, data from the country's statistics office showed on Monday. Story: Related stories: For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.8759 euros)