FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Slovakia - Factors To Watch on May 10
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 10, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Slovakia - Factors To Watch on May 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(adds dropped month in headline)
    BRATISLAVA, May 10 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................. 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Recently released economic data................ 
    Previous stories on Slovak data.......... 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/1C/events-overview
 
========================EVENTS===============================   
          
    BRATISLAVA - Volkswagen's Slovak car plant will
release 2015 results and outlook for this year.
    Related stories: 
=========================NEWS===============================    
         
    IMMIGRATION: Slovak customs officers injured a Syrian woman
on Monday when they shot at a car carrying migrants from Hungary
into Slovakia, authorities said.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    TRADE BALANCE: Slovakia's trade balance showed a
lower-than-expected surplus of 308.0 million euros ($351.06
million) in March after a revised 435.3 million euro surplus in
February, data from the country's statistics office showed on
Monday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
     For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 Main currency report                      
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets          
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 0.8759 euros)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.