FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 12
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2016 / 7:55 AM / 8 months ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................. 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Recently released economic data................ 
    Previous stories on Slovak data.......... 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/1C/events-overview
 
========================EVENTS==================================
   
    BRATISLAVA - Prime Minister Robert Fico will summarize the
first nine months of his third government in a speech at a
business conference.
    Related stories: 
=========================NEWS================================== 
              
    FOREIGN TRADE: Slovakia's trade balance showed a
higher-than-expected surplus of 455.6 million euros ($483.48
million) in October after a revised 462.2 million euro surplus
in September, data from the country's statistics office showed
on Friday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT:  Slovakia's industrial output rose by 3.4
percent year-on-year in October, below analysts' expectations of
a 4.3 percent increase, statistics office data showed on Friday.
    Story: Related stories: 
=====================PRESS DIGEST===============================
                   
    POLITICS: Prime Minister Robert Fico was reelected as the
chairman of his leftist Smer party on Saturday. The party also
replaced two unpopular deputy-chairmen as graft allegations chip
away its voter support.  
     Dennik N, page 2
     
    (Reuters has not verified the stories nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.) 
                               
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 Main currency report                      
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets          
    
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.