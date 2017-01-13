FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 13
January 13, 2017 / 8:00 AM / 7 months ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................. 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Recently released economic data................ 
    Previous stories on Slovak data.......... 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/1C/events-overview
 
=======================NEWS===================================  
     
    KIA MOTORS: Kia Motors Corp's Slovak unit raised
production to a record 339,500 cars in 2016, up slightly from
338,000 produced the year before, the company said on Thursday.
    Story: Related stories: 
=======================PRESS DIGEST===========================  
 
    FDI: Spanish automotive supplier GestampIPO-GEAU.MC will
invest some 133 million euros ($141.46 million) to build a plant
in Nitra, western Slovakia, that will employ 300 and supply
aluminium parts for Jaguar Land Rover's nearby car plant
expected to launch in 2018.     
    here
        
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
        
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 Main currency report                      
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets          
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 0.9402 euros)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

