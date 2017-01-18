FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 18
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 18, 2017

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
=======================NEWS===================================  
     
    CAR PRODUCTION: Car production in Slovakia increased
slightly to 1.040 million vehicles in 2016, up from 1.039
million the year before, the country's automobile association
said on Tuesday.
    KIA MOTORS: Kia Motors' Slovak unit expects to
make at least 335,000 cars this year, compared to 339,500 in
2016, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
    PEUGEOT CITOEN: Peugeot Citroen's Slovak unit
expects to raise output to 350,000 cars this year from 315,050
in 2016, a spokesman said on Tuesday
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

