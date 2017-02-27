BRATISLAVA, Feb 27 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
CONSTRUCTION: Strabag has won a construction
contract for 96 million euros ($101.51 million) with a
state-owned company MH Invest to build an industrial park in
Nitra, western Slovakia, the future site of Jaguar Land
Rover plant.
