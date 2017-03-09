Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
BRATISLAVA, March 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ AUTOMOTIVE: An internal row between two trade unions at the Slovak unit of Germany's Volkswagen , one of the country's biggest employers, is delaying the beginning of negotiations with the management on a regular wage rise. here
NEW YORK, March 10 In an unusual filing in the consolidated litigation over Volkswagen’s emissions cheating software, the car company has accused the leading plaintiffs' firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro of attempting to inflate its account of hourly billings in the class action by VW dealers to justify its $28 million fee request.
DETROIT, March 10 California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.