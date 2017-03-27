FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 27
March 27, 2017 / 7:03 AM / 5 months ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, March 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
FDI: A Czech-based investment management firm Reform
    FDI: A Czech-based investment management firm Reform
Capital's subsidiary Centrop will invest six million euros to
build a manufacturing and logistics centre in Bratislava that
will employ 820 people, the company said. The centre will host
suppliers for a nearby automotive plant owned by
Volkswagen           , it added. 
     Hospodarske Noviny, page 9
           
