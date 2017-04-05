FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on April 5
April 5, 2017 / 6:55 AM / 5 months ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on April 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, April 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases..................         
    Summary of economic data and forecasts.........            
    Recently released economic data................            
    Previous stories on Slovak data..........                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/1C/events-overview
===========================EVENTS===============================
       
    BRATISLAVA - Parliament is expected to cancel amnesties
granted by former Prime Minister Vladimir Meciar to his secret
service chief and 12 others for the 1995 kidnapping of the
then-president's son.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
============================NEWS================================
   
    BOND AUCTIONS: Slovakia will offer two bonds due in 2026
               and 2031                in auctions on April 18,
the country's debt management agency Ardal said on Tuesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
       
    PEUGEOT CITROEN: France's carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen
          has asked the Slovak government for a tax break worth
19 million euros($20.27 million) as it plans to invest 165
million euros to expand its Slovak factory and hire 420 new
workers, the company said.
    
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)    
           
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
       
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 Main currency report                            
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                     
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 0.9372 euros)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

