22 minutes ago
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on July 21
July 21, 2017 / 6:55 AM / 22 minutes ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on July 21

    BRATISLAVA, July 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
    JOBS: Slovakia's unemployment rate fell to an all-time low
of 6.9 percent in June, data showed on Thursday, as the central
European country's economy gathers pace while putting pressure
on firms looking to hire workers.
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

