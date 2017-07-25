FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on July 25
July 25, 2017 / 6:58 AM / 2 hours ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on July 25

2 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, July 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases..................         
    Summary of economic data and forecasts.........            
    Recently released economic data................            
    Previous stories on Slovak data..........                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/1C/events-overview
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================
           
    VOLKSWAGEN: The government gave the greenlight on Monday for
German carmaker Volkswagen's             plans to invest nearly
150 million euros ($174.95 million) to build a logistics centre
near its assembly plant in Bratislava that will employ 700
people.             
    here

  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)                          
        
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 Main currency report                            
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                     
    
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 0.8574 euros)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

