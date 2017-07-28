FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on July 28
July 28, 2017 / 6:59 AM / a minute ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on July 28

2 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, July 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases..................         
    Summary of economic data and forecasts.........            
    Recently released economic data................            
    Previous stories on Slovak data..........                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/1C/events-overview
======================NEWS====================================  
             
    PEUGEOT: Peugeot's           Slovak unit said output in
first six months of the year rose 1.6 percent y/y to more than
181,500 cars.
    Story:              Related stories:                       

    FOOD QUALITY: European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker said on Thursday that apparently identical food products
should not be sold with inferior ingredients in eastern Europe,
siding with those who say the practice amounts to
discrimination.
    Story:              Related stories:                        

                           
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 Main currency report                            
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                     
    
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

