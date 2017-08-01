FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 hours ago
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 1
August 1, 2017 / 7:12 AM / 3 hours ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 1

2 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases..................         
    Summary of economic data and forecasts.........            
    Recently released economic data................            
    Previous stories on Slovak data..........                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/1C/events-overview
=========================PRESS DIGEST=========================  
             
    FDI: United Kingdom-based engineering firm Horiba Mira, one
of key suppliers for Jaguar Land Rover           , is
considering building a research and test center at the Piestany
airport, some 50 km from the carmaker's future site in Nitra,
SME newspaper reported, citing no sources.
    here
    

    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                                   
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 Main currency report                            
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                     
    
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

