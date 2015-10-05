Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 5

BRATISLAVA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... =========================NEWS================================ WAGES: Slovakia's government has agreed a 4 percent pay raise for teachers and state employees next year, it said on Friday. Story: Related news: MIGRANTS: The Czech government has proposed that three central European states send hundreds of troops and police to help protect Hungary's borders against a migrant influx into Europe's Schengen passport-free travel zone, officials said on Friday. Story: Related news: MIGRANTS - TRADE: Border closures and tighter controls caused by record numbers of migrants are clogging up trade in southeast and central Europe, driving up costs and forcing transport companies to seek other routes. Story: Related news: * For more on Europe's migrant crisis: =====================PRESS DIGEST=============================== TELECOMS: Slovakia's state-owned postal service provider Slovenska Posta, together with a Slovak-based telecommunication services provider Swan, have entered the country's mobile market as a fourth provider Stvorka (4ka). It will compete with Slovak Telekom, owned by Deutsche Telekom, Orange, owned by France's Orange and O2, owned by Czech firm PPF. SME, page 9 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Slovak events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague office: +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)