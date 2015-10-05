FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 5
October 5, 2015

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
    WAGES: Slovakia's government has agreed a 4 percent pay
raise for teachers and state employees next year, it said on
Friday.
    MIGRANTS: The Czech government has proposed that three
central European states send hundreds of troops and police to
help protect Hungary's borders against a migrant influx into
Europe's Schengen passport-free travel zone, officials said on
Friday.    
    MIGRANTS - TRADE: Border closures and tighter controls
caused by record numbers of migrants are clogging up trade in
southeast and central Europe, driving up costs and forcing
transport companies to seek other routes.
    TELECOMS: Slovakia's state-owned postal service provider
Slovenska Posta, together with a Slovak-based telecommunication
services provider Swan, have entered the country's mobile market
as a fourth provider Stvorka (4ka). 
    It will compete with Slovak Telekom, owned by Deutsche
Telekom, Orange, owned by France's Orange 
and O2, owned by Czech firm PPF.
    Prague office: +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)

