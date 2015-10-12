FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 12
October 12, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
    JAGUAR LAND ROVER: Jaguar Land Rover Ltd said it
will invest $2 billion in the first phase in a new car plant in
Slovak Republic. It plans to generate 400 jobs in the plant and
50,000 supplementary jobs in the allied sectors.
    INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT: Slovakia's industrial output dipped by
0.5 percent year-on-year in August, while analysts expected it
to grow by 6.7 percent, statistics office data showed on Friday.
    TRADE BALANCE:  Slovakia's trade balance surplus dipped to
87.4 million euros ($98.80 million) in August, significantly
lower than expected, from a revised 240.3 million euro surplus
in July, data from the country's statistics office showed on
Friday.
    POLL: Prime Minister Robert Fico's Smer party would win 40
percent of votes in an election were held today, enough to
secure him a narrow majority of 76 seats in the 150-member
parliament, an opinion poll said ahead of March general
election. Five smaller parties would also make it through the 5
percent threshold to get seats in parliament.
 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)

