Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 23
October 23, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
    SLOVENSKE ELEKTRARNE: Enel  has reached a general
agreement to sell part of its stake in Slovakia's main
electricity producer to Czech-based EPH, a senior source at
Italy's biggest utility said on Thursday.
    EQUITY: Czech energy investment group EPH will group its
central European infrastructure assets under an arm called EPIF,
and may sell a minority stake in the business through an initial
public offering (IPO), EPH said on Thursday.
    VOLKSWAGEN: Dozens of Slovaks are considering lawsuits
against German car maker Volkswagen following the
emissions scandal. So far 62 people have contacted a group of
attorneys who are looking into the possibility to file a class
suit.
    Hospodarske noviny, page 11
           
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.    
    
    Prague office: +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)

