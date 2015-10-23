Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 23

BRATISLAVA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... =========================NEWS================================ SLOVENSKE ELEKTRARNE: Enel has reached a general agreement to sell part of its stake in Slovakia's main electricity producer to Czech-based EPH, a senior source at Italy's biggest utility said on Thursday. Story: Related news: EQUITY: Czech energy investment group EPH will group its central European infrastructure assets under an arm called EPIF, and may sell a minority stake in the business through an initial public offering (IPO), EPH said on Thursday. Story: Related news: ====================PRESS DIGEST================================ VOLKSWAGEN: Dozens of Slovaks are considering lawsuits against German car maker Volkswagen following the emissions scandal. So far 62 people have contacted a group of attorneys who are looking into the possibility to file a class suit. Hospodarske noviny, page 11 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Slovak events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague office: +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)