Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 27
October 27, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
    Real-time economic data releases...................... 
    Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    
=========================NEWS================================   
                 
    CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power
prices dipped on Monday due to forecasts of increased wind and
solar production, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    POLL: Prime Minister Robert Fico's Smer party would win 38.5
percent of the vote if an election were held today and get 78
seats in the 150-member parliament, enough to secure an
independent majority. Four smaller parties would make it to the
parliament, an opinion poll by a Polis agency said.
    Slovakia holds a general election in March 2016.
    SME, page 2
    
    AVIATION: Hungary-based budget airline Wizzair is
considering opening two new lines from Bratislava airport as of
March to Skopje and Sofia.
    SME, page 4
        
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
    For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Slovak events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
  For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    Prague office: +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)

