Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 28
October 28, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
    BRATISLAVA: Slovak government will meet in regular session. 
    SLOVENSKE ELEKTRARNE: Slovakia wants an option to buy 17
percent of power producer Slovenske Elektrarne and take its
holding to 51 percent once Enel starts selling its
majority interest, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday.
    REFINERY: Slovakia-based refinery Slovnaft, owned by
Hungary's MOL will invest 120 million euros ($132.58
million) next year in servicing and marketing while keeping
output unchanged.
    Hospodarske noviny, page 5
        
    Prague office: +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 0.9051 euros)

 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)

