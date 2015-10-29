FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 29
October 29, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)         
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    BUDGET DEFICIT: Finance minister Peter Kazimir said a higher
than zero budget deficit caused by reforms or big investment
would be acceptable for a temporary period in the future.
According to a three-year budget draft, the government plans to
reach a balanced budget in 2018.
    here
    
    EQUITY: A Switzerland-based beverage company Coca Cola
 will close its Slovak subsidiary as of March 31 next
year and lay off all 107 employees.
    here
    
    NUCLEAR: Police have accused a former chief accountant at
power producer Slovenske Elektrarne of data falsification that
allegedly lowered the price of the firm before Italy's
Enel bought its 66 percent stake in 2006. The police
have estimated the loss at approximately 308.4 million euros
($336.90 million).
    SME, page 5    
        
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
    Prague office: +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 0.9154 euros)

 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)

