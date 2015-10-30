FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 30
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 30, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)         
======================NEWS============================    
    CEE POWER: Warmer weather crimping demand and higher wind
power generation drove central and southeastern European
day-ahead power prices lower on Thursday, traders said. 
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    IMMIGRATION: Slovakia will protect its border with Hungary
with mobile barriers should it face influx of migrants, Interior
Minister Robert Kalinak said. Slovakia is not in the main
transit route for migrants and asylum seekers at the moment.   
    Hospodarske noviny, page 1
   
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy. 
vouch for their accuracy.
 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)

