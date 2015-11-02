FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 2
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 2, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
====================EVENTS============================    
    BRATISLAVA: Finance ministry will release October budget
balance data. 
    Related news: 
======================NEWS============================    
    CEE POWER: A drop in demand due to the weekend, as well as
an increase in renewable power generation, sent central and
southeastern European day-ahead power prices lower on Friday,
traders said.
    Story: Related news: 

    For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Slovak events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
  For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    Prague office: +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.