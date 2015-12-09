FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 9
December 9, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 9

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
          Overview of economic data and
forecasts......... 
========================EVENTS==================================
    
    BRATISLAVA: Government meets in regular session.
    Related news:        
=========================NEWS================================== 
          
     CAR MAKERS: Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover 
and the Slovak government will sign an agreement this week on a
production plant in Slovakia, three Slovak government sources
said on Tuesday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
     ECB: Financial markets had expected a bigger easing of the
European Central Bank's monetary policy last week and therefore
reacted when the bank published its decision, but the bank does
not form its policy based on market expectations, ECB governing
council member Jozef Makuch said on Tuesday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    GROWTH FORECAST: Slovakia's central bank expects growth to
accelerate to 3.3 percent in 2015 before slowing down to 3.1
percent next year, it said in quarterly macroeconomic outlook on
Tuesday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX: Ten euro zone countries agreed on
Tuesday on some aspects of a harmonised tax on financial
transactions and gave themselves until the middle of next year
to reach agreement on remaining issues, including tax rates, the
group said in a statement.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Czech day-ahead power fell on Tuesday due to
forecasts for higher renewable energy supply while outages
helped to drive Slovak, Hungarian and Romanian prompt prices
higher, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
==================PRESS DIGEST==================================
           
    SECURITY: Slovakia's parliament on Tuesday amended
constitution to give police more powers in the wake of the
Islamic State assault in Paris and in anticipation of
Bratislava's EU presidency next year. Police will be able to
detain terrorism suspects for longer periods without pressing
charges.
    SME, page 4
    
    FDI: Prime Minister Robert Fico said a new investor is
eyeing central Slovak region of Banska Bystrica that could
create up to 3,000 new jobs. He did not specify the field or
country of origin of the investor.
    Hospodarske noviny, page 1
    
    
   Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
        
    For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Slovak events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
  For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    Prague office: +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
