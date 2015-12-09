Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 9

BRATISLAVA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... ========================EVENTS================================== BRATISLAVA: Government meets in regular session. Related news: =========================NEWS================================== CAR MAKERS: Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover and the Slovak government will sign an agreement this week on a production plant in Slovakia, three Slovak government sources said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: ECB: Financial markets had expected a bigger easing of the European Central Bank's monetary policy last week and therefore reacted when the bank published its decision, but the bank does not form its policy based on market expectations, ECB governing council member Jozef Makuch said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: GROWTH FORECAST: Slovakia's central bank expects growth to accelerate to 3.3 percent in 2015 before slowing down to 3.1 percent next year, it said in quarterly macroeconomic outlook on Tuesday. Story: Related news: FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX: Ten euro zone countries agreed on Tuesday on some aspects of a harmonised tax on financial transactions and gave themselves until the middle of next year to reach agreement on remaining issues, including tax rates, the group said in a statement. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech day-ahead power fell on Tuesday due to forecasts for higher renewable energy supply while outages helped to drive Slovak, Hungarian and Romanian prompt prices higher, traders said. Story: Related news: ==================PRESS DIGEST================================== SECURITY: Slovakia's parliament on Tuesday amended constitution to give police more powers in the wake of the Islamic State assault in Paris and in anticipation of Bratislava's EU presidency next year. Police will be able to detain terrorism suspects for longer periods without pressing charges. SME, page 4 FDI: Prime Minister Robert Fico said a new investor is eyeing central Slovak region of Banska Bystrica that could create up to 3,000 new jobs. He did not specify the field or country of origin of the investor. Hospodarske noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Slovak events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague office: +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)