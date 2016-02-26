FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 26
February 26, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
   
==========================EVENTS================================
 
    BRATISLAVA: Slovakia's central bank will release the current
account data for December 2015.
    Related news:   
===========================NEWS================================ 
         
    EQUITY: The two main shareholders of Czech energy group EPH
intend raising their stakes in the company to take full
ownership and could sell a minority share in its infrastructure
unit, EPH said on Thursday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    FDI: Slovakia's economy ministry said on Thursday it had
signed a memorandum of understanding for U.S. energy firm Theta
Energy to potentially invest $600-800 million to modernise the
Vojany power station in the east of the country.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    INFLATION: Slovak consumer prices dipped 0.3 percent on the
month in January and dropped 0.6 percent on an annual basis,
EU-harmonised data released by the country's statistics office
showed on Thursday.
    Story: Related news: 

    IMMIGRATION:  European Union has 10 more days to see
significantly lower inflows of migrants and refugees from Turkey
"or else there is risk the whole system will completely break
down", EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said on
Thursday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power
prices fell on Thursday, pulled lower by diminishing demand
headed into the weekend, traders said.      
    Story: Related news: 
    
    ZIKA VIRUS: Czech health officials on Thursday announced the
first cases of the mosquito-borne Zika virus in the Czech
Republic, saying they would provide further details at a press
conference later in the morning.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    NATO ENLARGEMENT: NATO members should overcome their
misgivings about further enlargement of the military alliance
and continue to take in new members after Montenegro joins later
this year, the foreign ministers of Hungary and Slovakia said on
Thursday.
    Story: Related news: 
        
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Slovak events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
  For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
