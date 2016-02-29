FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 29
February 29, 2016 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
   
===========================NEWS================================ 
           
    IMMIGRATION: Police chiefs of Slovenia, Austria, Macedonia,
Serbia and Croatia have agreed to limit the flow of migrants to
about 580 per day per country, Slovenian police said on Friday.
    Story: Related news: 

    IMMIGRATION:  Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on
Friday all European Union member states should agree to a
compulsory burden sharing over the migrants crisis.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Forecasts for stronger renewable power output and
diminishing demand at the weekend drove central and southeastern
European day-ahead power prices lower on Friday.
    Story: Related news:    
        
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
