FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 1
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2016 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, March 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
=========================EVENTS================================ 
    BRATISLAVA - Finance ministry will release the budget
balance data for February.
    Related news: 
===========================NEWS================================ 
           
    CURRENT ACCOUNT: Slovakia's current account 
showed a surplus of 173 million euros ($188.33 million) in
December after a revised deficit of 259 million euros in
November, the central bank said on Monday.
    Story: Related news: 

    IMMIGRATION: European Union countries must work together to
deal with the migrant crisis troubling the bloc and avoid
blaming each other, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter
Steinmeier told Greek daily Ta Nea in an interview on Monday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power
edged higher on Monday due to a dip in renewable supplies and
demand in the Balkans, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
======================PRESS DIGEST============================= 
               
    FDI: Prime Minister Robert Fico signed a memorandum of
understanding with a UK-based Midia Agro on Monday saying the
firm would invest 98 million euros ($106.58 million) to build a
milk-processing plant in western Slovakia. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
            
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Slovak events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
  For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 0.9195 euros)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.