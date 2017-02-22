FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 22
February 22, 2017 / 8:00 AM / 6 months ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases..................         
    Summary of economic data and forecasts.........            
    Recently released economic data................            
    Previous stories on Slovak data..........                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/1C/events-overview
=======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
               
    JAGUAR LAND ROVER: Deutsche Bahn Cargo (DB Cargo) has won a
tender to ship cars from Jaguar Land Rover's             Slovak
plant, expected to come online next year, to western European
markets by rail, the daily wrote, quoting a Slovak company which
already competed and lost. DB Cargo refused to comment for the
daily.
    SME, page 6

    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)        
    
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 Main currency report                            
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                     
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

