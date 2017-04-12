BRATISLAVA, April 12 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
BRATISLAVA: Germany's carmaker Volkswagen will
present last year's output results of its Slovak factory and
outlook for this year.
============================NEWS================================
VOLKSWAGEN: Audi , owned by Volkswagen ,
will expand its lineup of higher margin sport-utility vehicles
(SUVs) and assemble two new models at lower cost plants in
eastern Europe, the German premium carmaker said on Tuesday, as
it strives to boost profitability.
Audi said on Tuesday it would start building a full-sized Q8
SUV at a Volkswagen (VW) factory in Bratislava, Slovakia, next
year and in 2019 add the sporty, coupe-style Q4 SUV in Gyor,
Hungary.
GAS TRANSIT: Russian gas giant Gazprom said on
Tuesday it had signed a 5.3 billion euro ($5.6 billion) gas
transportation framework deal with Slovakia's Eustream until
2050.
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT: Slovakia's industrial output rose by 2.6
percent year-on-year in February, below analysts' expectations
of a 5.0 percent increase, statistics office data showed on
Tuesday.
