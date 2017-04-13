FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on April 13
April 13, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 4 months ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on April 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, April 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases..................         
    Summary of economic data and forecasts.........            
    Recently released economic data................            
    Previous stories on Slovak data..........                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/1C/events-overview
============================NEWS================================
   
    VOLKSWAGEN: Volkswagen's             Slovakia plant chief
executive Ralf Sacht said on Wednesday the factory was not
planning any major investments at the moment, it wants to earn
back previous investments.
    Story:              Related stories:                   

    CONSTRUCTION: A consortium led by VINCI          subsidiary
Eurovia and including Doprastav and Metrostav Slovakia has been
awarded a 356 million euros ($379.67 million) contract to build
a new 8 km section of the D1 motorway near Prešov, in eastern
Slovakia
    Story:              Related stories:                     
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
          
    OPINION POLL: Prime Minister Robert Fico's leftist party
Smer would win an election with 26.6 percent of the vote,
according to a Focus poll. However, the ruling coalition it
leads would lose its parliamentary majority after a drop in
support for a junior coalition member Slovak National Party.
    SME, page 4
    
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.) 
    
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
       
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 Main currency report                            
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                     
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

