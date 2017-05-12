FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on May 12
May 12, 2017

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on May 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, May 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
    U.S. STEEL: Slovakia will seek a symbolic share or another
form of involvement in the country's biggest steel works if
United States Steel Corp       goes ahead with the sale of the
firm to the Hesteel Group             of China, Slovak Economy
Minister Peter Ziga said on Thursday.
    ENERGY: Slovakia wants greater control of strategic
companies, starting with plans for an energy industry holding
company to house all shares the state owns in key energy
companies and possibly to buy new ones, Economy Minister Peter
Ziga said on Thursday.
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================
    GDP GROWTH: Slovakia's economy will grow by 3.0 percent this
year before accelerating to 3.6 percent next year, the European
Commission said in its spring outlook. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 9
  
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

