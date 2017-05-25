FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on May 25
May 25, 2017 / 7:17 AM / 3 months ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on May 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, May 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases..................         
    Summary of economic data and forecasts.........            
    Recently released economic data................            
    Previous stories on Slovak data..........                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/1C/events-overview
==========================NEWS================================  
  
    JAGUAR LAND ROVER: EU state aid regulators opened on
Wednesday an investigation into Slovakia's plan to grant 125
million euros ($139.7 million) to Tata Motors'           luxury
British arm Jaguar Land Rover, saying they had concerns about
the legality of the measure.
    Story:              Related stories:                      
    
    FDI: China's Shandong Linglong Tyre             is close to
deciding on the site of an expected 500 million euro ($558.70
million) tire plant in central Europe, a partner of the company
said on Wednesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    REUTERS SUMMIT - INTEREST RATES: Hungary and Poland will
keep monetary policy loose through to 2018, shrugging off rising
inflation, while the Czech central bank may be the region's
first to tighten later this year, rate setters told the Reuters
Central & Eastern Europe Investment Summit.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
    REUTERS SUMMIT - ROMANIA: Romania believes moves towards a
"multi-speed" European Union could cause divisions in the bloc,
and does not favour the creation of new mechanisms to address
rule-of-law issues in Hungary or Poland, its foreign minister
said on Wednesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                 
    
 ** For other news from Reuters Central & Eastern Europe
Investment Summit, click here
        
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
       
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 Main currency report                            
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                     
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 0.8948 euros)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

